RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Up to $5.12

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.12, but opened at $5.32. RPC shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 1,191 shares trading hands.

RES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $1,214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,140,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,938,012.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $771,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,725,229.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,920,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,664,850 in the last three months. Company insiders own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in RPC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

