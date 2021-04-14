RPM International Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RPM International in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.44.

Shares of RPM opened at $91.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.48. RPM International has a twelve month low of $62.39 and a twelve month high of $98.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in RPM International by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.51%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

