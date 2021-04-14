RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market capitalization of $274.45 million and approximately $6.33 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00068847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.38 or 0.00274010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $471.86 or 0.00750078 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00024286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,850.17 or 0.99907468 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.94 or 0.00845585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 721,033,343 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Trading

