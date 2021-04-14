RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $63.28 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $59,454.42 or 0.94523484 BTC on exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $63.28 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002049 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,064 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

