Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Gap Down to $22.61

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.61, but opened at $21.70. Rubius Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 1,692 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RUBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.37.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $109,505.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,900,793.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,327,787.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at $70,326,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,637 shares of company stock worth $1,943,292 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

