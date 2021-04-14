Ruler Protocol (RULER) Price Hits $322.92 on Major Exchanges

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $322.92 or 0.00510907 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $301,438.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00068111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.38 or 0.00272124 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $471.86 or 0.00744897 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00024194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,981.69 or 0.99425614 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $538.04 or 0.00849379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

