RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the March 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other RumbleON news, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $57,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,529.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RumbleON by 86.9% in the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 158,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 73,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RumbleON by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. RumbleON has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $64.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $85.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.10.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $70.68 million for the quarter. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 353.94% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. On average, analysts expect that RumbleON will post -11.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RMBL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RumbleON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on RumbleON from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

