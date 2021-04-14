Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 17,305 shares.The stock last traded at $45.46 and had previously closed at $45.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average is $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 68.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 57.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 6.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

