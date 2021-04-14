Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Rush Enterprises to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. On average, analysts expect Rush Enterprises to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $51.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $576,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.