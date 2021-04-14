Rush Enterprises (RUSHB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

Shares of RUSHB stock opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $47.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

