Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Ryerson worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,898,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 94,840 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 26,364 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 33,125 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RYI opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.96 million, a PE ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.21 million. Ryerson had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

In other news, insider Kevin D. Richardson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $124,125.00. Also, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $35,332.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,136.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,359 shares of company stock valued at $662,336 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

