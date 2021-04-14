Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Short Interest Update

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of Ryman Healthcare stock remained flat at $$53.64 during trading hours on Wednesday. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517. Ryman Healthcare has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.22.

Get Ryman Healthcare alerts:

About Ryman Healthcare

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. Its villages offer a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which provides rest homes, hospitals, dementia level care, and respite and day care services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.