Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,379 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.36% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $13,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 518,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $2,779,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

