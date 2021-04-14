Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sean E. Menke Sells 25,338 Shares

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $377,029.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,244,908.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ SABR remained flat at $$15.12 during trading on Wednesday. 231,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,203,082. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. The company had revenue of $313.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabre by 10.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 603,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabre by 20.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,758,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 300,451 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 9.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sabre by 113.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 244,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Sabre by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 489,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.
About Sabre
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
