Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sean E. Menke Sells 25,338 Shares

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $377,029.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,244,908.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR remained flat at $$15.12 during trading on Wednesday. 231,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,203,082. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. The company had revenue of $313.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabre by 10.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 603,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabre by 20.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,758,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 300,451 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 9.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sabre by 113.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 244,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Sabre by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 489,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

