SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Reaches $5.49

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for about $5.49 or 0.00008689 BTC on popular exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $407,278.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00068111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.38 or 0.00272124 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $471.86 or 0.00744897 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00024194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,981.69 or 0.99425614 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.04 or 0.00849379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,858 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

