Safe Haven Price Reaches $0.0129 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $38.83 million and approximately $8.24 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $802.39 or 0.01266682 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000034 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

