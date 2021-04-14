Safe Market Capitalization Achieves $9.89 Million (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000755 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $9.89 million and $96,684.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002621 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 96.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

