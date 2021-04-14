SafeCapital Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $329.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for about $0.0818 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $151,639.28 and approximately $329.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00033676 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001612 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003301 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004499 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

