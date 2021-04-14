Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SAFRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safran from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.26. The company has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Safran has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.