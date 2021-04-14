Sage Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,221 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,257% compared to the average volume of 90 put options.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. The company had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAGE. Wedbush upped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.06.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

