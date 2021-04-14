Sagen MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.24

Shares of Sagen MI Canada Inc. (TSE:MIC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.24 and traded as high as C$43.50. Sagen MI Canada shares last traded at C$43.48, with a volume of 723,454 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Sagen MI Canada from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$43.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Sagen MI Canada alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.24.

Sagen MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.19 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sagen MI Canada Inc. will post 5.3200002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Sagen MI Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

Sagen MI Canada Company Profile (TSE:MIC)

Sagen MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was formerly known as Genworth MI Canada Inc and changed its name to Sagen MI Canada Inc in February 2021.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Sagen MI Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagen MI Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.