SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Short Interest Up 146.5% in March

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a growth of 146.5% from the March 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research firms have weighed in on SALRF. Pareto Securities cut SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SalMar ASA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Danske cut SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DNB Markets cut SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of SALRF remained flat at $$70.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. SalMar ASA has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $71.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average of $59.34.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

