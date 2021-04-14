Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.13

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.13 and traded as high as $46.90. Sands China shares last traded at $46.84, with a volume of 37,983 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Sands China alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.