Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

NYSE:SAND opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

