Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $44.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $132.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.62 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

