SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €112.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €112.00 ($131.76) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAP. Baader Bank set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €132.50 ($155.88).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP opened at €112.16 ($131.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. SAP has a 1 year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1 year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The firm has a market cap of $133.88 billion and a PE ratio of 25.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €104.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €107.72.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.