SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €120.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. Baader Bank set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €132.50 ($155.88).

ETR:SAP opened at €112.16 ($131.95) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €104.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $133.88 billion and a PE ratio of 25.78. SAP has a 1-year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1-year high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

