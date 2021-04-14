SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €121.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €121.00 ($142.35) target price from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €129.44 ($152.28).

ETR SAP traded up €0.92 ($1.08) on Wednesday, hitting €112.16 ($131.95). 1,938,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €104.69 and its 200-day moving average price is €107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.78. SAP has a twelve month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a twelve month high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

