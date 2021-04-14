SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €132.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €132.00 ($155.29) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.69% from the company’s current price.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €129.44 ($152.28).

Shares of SAP stock traded up €0.92 ($1.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €112.16 ($131.95). 1,938,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €104.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €107.72. SAP has a 52-week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52-week high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

