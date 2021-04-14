SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €122.00 by Nord/LB

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €122.00 ($143.53) target price by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAP. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €129.44 ($152.28).

SAP stock traded up €0.92 ($1.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €112.16 ($131.95). The company had a trading volume of 1,938,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €104.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €107.72. The company has a market cap of $133.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.78. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a fifty-two week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

