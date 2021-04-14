SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €125.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €133.13 ($156.62).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €112.16 ($131.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a fifty-two week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $133.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €104.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €107.72.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

