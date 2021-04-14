SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €134.00 by Baader Bank

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €134.00 ($157.65) price target by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s current price.

SAP has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €132.50 ($155.88).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €112.16 ($131.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. SAP has a 1 year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1 year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $133.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €104.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €107.72.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

