SAP (NYSE:SAP) Shares Gap Up to $134.43

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $134.43, but opened at $138.65. SAP shares last traded at $138.07, with a volume of 7,455 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC upgraded shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.
The stock has a market capitalization of $166.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.82.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $2.189 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 47.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 21,498 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in SAP by 46.2% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in SAP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000.
About SAP (NYSE:SAP)
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
