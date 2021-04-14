SAP (NYSE:SAP) Shares Gap Up to $134.43

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $134.43, but opened at $138.65. SAP shares last traded at $138.07, with a volume of 7,455 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC upgraded shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $166.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.82.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $2.189 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 47.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 21,498 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in SAP by 46.2% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in SAP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000.

About SAP (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

