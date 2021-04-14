Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Short Interest Update

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sappi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Sappi stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Sappi has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Sappi had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sappi will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

