Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.86

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 1766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSL. Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Get Sasol alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Sasol by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.