Scala (XLA) One Day Volume Hits $72,173.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 46.4% higher against the US dollar. Scala has a market cap of $6.84 million and approximately $72,173.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00066074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.26 or 0.00265603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.03 or 0.00720505 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00026025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,090.77 or 0.99187997 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $533.14 or 0.00851670 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Scala’s total supply is 13,751,074,116 coins and its circulating supply is 9,951,074,116 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

