Schaeffler’s (SCFLF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SCFLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Schaeffler has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of SCFLF remained flat at $$9.65 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

