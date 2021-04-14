Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,627 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.22% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $10,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 319.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHN stock opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

SCHN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

