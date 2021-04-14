Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 174,014 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 42,442.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 174,014 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.14% of Voya Financial worth $10,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 777.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 272,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after buying an additional 241,550 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,242,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the period.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.28.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

