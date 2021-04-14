Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 2,467 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.69% of eHealth worth $12,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 710.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Get eHealth alerts:

EHTH opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.37. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $137.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eHealth from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.