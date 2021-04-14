Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 313,902 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 20,982.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,902 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.08% of Ally Financial worth $11,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,161 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,768.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,725. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.55.

ALLY opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

