Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 358,722 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 433.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,722 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.21% of Tempur Sealy International worth $11,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TPX opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $40.08. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $1,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 943,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,823,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,767,802. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

