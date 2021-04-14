Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 5,285 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of STERIS worth $9,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,457,251,000 after acquiring an additional 142,327 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,989 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,072,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,265,000 after acquiring an additional 188,412 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in STERIS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 819,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

NYSE:STE opened at $202.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $138.66 and a 1 year high of $203.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.46.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

