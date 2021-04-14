Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,985 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.30% of Radian Group worth $11,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 5,746.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Radian Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

RDN stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $24.04.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

