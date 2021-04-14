Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 119,104 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,104 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.12% of STORE Capital worth $10,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STOR. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $87,442,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,745 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 734.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,373,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,758 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 525.9% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 339,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 284,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 521,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 205,821 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

