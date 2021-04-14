Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 28,305 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 100.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,305 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $11,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $704,308.50. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total value of $4,554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,547,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 674,374 shares of company stock valued at $135,744,738. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $189.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.34 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.80. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.71 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.38.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

