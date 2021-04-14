Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 449,003 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 1,210.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 486,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,003 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.55% of Camping World worth $12,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Camping World by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,765,000 after acquiring an additional 445,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Camping World by 146.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after acquiring an additional 378,664 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Camping World by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 78,099 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.44.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,189.08. Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $440,026.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,699,968 shares of company stock valued at $66,152,573 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

