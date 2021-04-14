Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,379,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 752,719 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.39% of Oceaneering International worth $10,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 95.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.45. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $424.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.66 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OII shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.26.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 44,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $630,301.50. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

