Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 218,936 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $10,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE:CNQ opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.19 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $32.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 57.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, April 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.74.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.