Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,186 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,815 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,120,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $448,155,000 after purchasing an additional 467,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,419,619 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $347,457,000 after purchasing an additional 43,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,331,158 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $334,754,000 after purchasing an additional 97,704 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $866,077.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $848,390.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,890.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,343,699. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EA opened at $142.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.41 and a 200-day moving average of $134.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.